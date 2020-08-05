Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano are developing a “Who’s the Boss” sequel, where they’ll reprise their roles as Tony and Samantha Micelli. Judith Light (Angela) and Danny Pintaro (Jonathan) were supposedly invited back, but their status is unclear. “Entertainment Weekly” says they turned it down . . . but Deadline.com says they’re “supportive” of the idea, and “hope [the show] finds creative ways to work them and their characters in.” So maybe they just want to do a few cameos? Sadly, Mona won’t be back at all . . . because Katherine Helmond passed away last year. Alyssa said that she’s “so excited,” and, quote, “We feel the time is right to tell the story of where these amazing characters are today. Can’t wait to share their stories with you.” And Tony added, quote, “Here we go!” The original show ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992 on ABC. There aren’t any details on the plot, a network, or the timetable for the show.