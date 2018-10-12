A Windy Royal Wedding at Windsor Castle

Britain is celebrating the second royal wedding of the year at windy Windor Castle, and the bride was “unflappable.”

Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle amid 60 mph wind gusts.

Some of the children in the bridal party got blown over entering the church.

That’s where Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in May.

Actor George Clooney, Demi Moore and Liv Tyler were among the celebrities attended the ceremony along with the Royal Family.

Eugenie is ninth in line to the throne.

She’s 27 years old, while Brooksbank is 31. They’ve been dating for several years.

Mother of the bride Sarah also almost lost her hat to the wind.

Security cost taxpayers $2 million.

