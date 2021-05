Wine floats are taking over the country.

Recipes for the boozy treat are making their way around the Internet and people are going nuts.

The treat is exactly what it sounds like: an ice cream float with wine instead of soda.

You can even top them off with whipped cream and fruit.

You can use white wine, red wine or even sangria and mix it with any flavor ice cream or sorbet.

Would you drink a wine float? What ingredients would you use?

