A Woman Plays The Violin During Brain Surgery

How amazing is this? A violinist isn’t allowing a brain tumor to silence her music. Dagmar Turner discovered she had an aggressive brain tumor after she suffered a seizure during a concert in 2013. Doctors said she required extensive brain surgery on the right frontal lobe, the part of the brain where fine motor control skills for the left hand are. To prevent damage to her violin-playing skills, surgeons proposed they map Turner’s brain, open her skull and allow her to play while they worked to remove the tumor. They managed to successfully remove 90% of the tumor, while retaining full function in her left hand. Incredible!