AAA Activates ‘Tow to Go’ for Independence Day Holiday Weekend

AAA will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road for Independence Day weekend. The Auto Club Group is reactivating its ‘Tow to Go’ program for the holiday period, providing safe transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles.

Tow to Go is active from 6pm Friday, July 1st – 6am Tuesday, July 5th.

It’s available in select states/locations (see below).

Should be treated as a last resort.

AAA Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road. When called, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10 mile radius. The service is free, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a backup plan.

Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes every day – that’s one person every 52 minutes.

“The weekend will be filled with fireworks and other festivities, but please don’t bring the party on the road with you,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The roads will already be extremely crowded this weekend, and adding alcohol just raises the risk of a deadly crash. As you lock-in your party plans, be sure to also setup a safe ride. If those plans fall through, call Tow to Go and AAA can give you a lift.”

Tow to Go Service Areas

FL, IA, MI, ND, NE, TN, WI, CO (Denver), NC (Charlotte), IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend), and Georgia (excluding Savannah)

Phone Number

(855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Tow to Go Guidelines

Provided from 6pm Friday, July 1st – 6am Tuesday, July 5th.

Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10 mile radius.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

