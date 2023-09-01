AAA Activates ‘Tow to Go’ in Florida for Labor Day Weekend

Floridians can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO for a safe ride

As AAA prepares to rescue more than 300,000 drivers nationwide with car trouble this Labor Day weekend, it will also provide a free service in effort to keep impaired drivers off the road. The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program in Florida and other select states (see below), offering a safe ride for would-be impaired drivers and their vehicles.

This is the 25th year The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program. When called upon, The Auto Club Group dispatches a tow truck to transport the driver and vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free. Since its inception, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Friday, September 1st to 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 5th.

Free confidential rides available to AAA members and non-members.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home.”

Service Areas

FL, GA, IA, MI, ND, NE, TN, WI, CO (Denver), NC (Charlotte), IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend)

Phone Number

(855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Guidelines

Provided from 6 p.m. Friday, September 1st to 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 5th.

Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

