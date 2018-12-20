AAA and Budweiser Offer Sober Rides for the Holidays

TAMPA, Fla. (December 20, 2018) — With more than 102 million people expected to travel by automobile this holiday season – the most on record since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2001 – AAA is reminding motorists to celebrate safely and take steps ahead of time to avoid getting behind the wheel impaired.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the season between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day is one of the deadliest times on the road when it comes to impaired driving.

A 2017 study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that among drivers who reported consuming alcohol, 20.7 percent reported driving in the past year when they thought they had consumed too much to drive safely.

“With millions of Americans expected to be on the roadways this holiday season, we encourage everyone to plan ahead for safe celebrations,” said Amy Stracke, managing director of traffic safety advocacy for AAA – The Auto Club Group, and executive director of the Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation. “Before getting behind the wheel impaired, we want to remind people that the Tow to Go program is available over the holidays.”

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Tow to Go program, a partnership that began in 1998 between AAA and Anheuser-Busch (Budweiser) to prevent impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel. Over the past 20 years, the Tow to Go program has taken over 25,000 impaired drivers off the roadways.

“The Tow to Go program is a smart option to promote the use of designated drivers and help reduce impaired driving,” said Adam Warrington, vice president, corporate social responsibility at Anheuser-Busch. “We are proud to partner with AAA and their roadside assistance drivers to make our roadways safer during the holidays.”

The Tow to Go program will be available this holiday season starting Friday, December 21st through 6 am on Wednesday, January 2nd in the following areas:

Tow To Go Service Areas Phone Number Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend only) (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Confidential local ride to a safe location within 10 miles

The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home

Free and available to AAA members and non-members

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions

Visit AAA.com/TowtoGo for dates and availability throughout 2018

If you are hosting a party, please do so responsibly. Check out the Great Pretenders Party Guide from the Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation to learn more.

“No family should have to experience a needless tragedy during the holidays as a result of an impaired driver,” said Matt Nasworthy, Florida Public Affairs Director for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Whether you call Tow to Go, use a designated driver or stay where you are celebrating, it’s critical to have a plan for getting home safely and never get behind the wheel impaired.”

About Anheuser-Busch

Anheuser-Busch and its employees build on a legacy of corporate social responsibility by focusing on three key areas: promoting alcohol responsibility, preserving and protecting the environment and supporting local communities. In the past three decades, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesalers have invested more than $1 billion in preventing drunk driving and underage drinking and promoting responsible retailing and advertising. Anheuser-Busch reduced total water use at its breweries by nearly 50 percent over the last 10 years. The company has been a leading aluminum recycler for more than 30 years. Each year Anheuser-Busch and its Foundation invest approximately $20 million in donations to charitable organizations that help in local communities. The company also has provided over 76 million cans of emergency drinking water to people impacted by natural and other disasters since 1988. Based in St. Louis, Anheuser-Busch, the leading American brewer, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev, the leading global brewer. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com.

About Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation

Established by AAA – The Auto Club Group in 2010, Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation, Inc. (ACGTSF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and public charity dedicated to producing a significant and continuous reduction in traffic crashes, injuries and deaths in the communities targeted by its efforts. ACGTSF provides programs, education and outreach to increase public awareness about the importance of traffic safety and improve driving behavior. ACGTSF is funded by voluntary, tax-deductible contributions from organizations and individuals who support ACGTSF’s purpose. Visit www.AAA.com/foundation for more information.