AAA Offers Free Rides, Tows For New Year’s 

AAA is bringing back its free ‘Tow to Go’ service to ensure everyone gets home safely on New Year’s Eve. Starting Monday and running through Thursday, Jan. 2nd, anyone – whether a AAA member or not – can call for a free ride and tow within a 10-mile radius. The ‘Tow to Go’ program is available in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Indiana.  More info can be found at aaa.com/TowToGo. How will you be handling New Year’s festivities?  Will someone be serving as a ‘designated driver’?  Or will you keep things simple by just staying at home?

