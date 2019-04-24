ABBA celebrating 40th anniversary of the "Voulez-Vous" album with special releases

Polar Music/UMe

ABBA will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their hit 1979 album, Voulez-Vous, with a series of special releases June 14, including a two-LP vinyl version of the album and a box set featuring various singles issued during that era.

The two-LP set will be pressed on 180-gram vinyl and will feature remastered audio cut at 45 rpm.

The Voulez-Vous: The Singles box set will include seven seven-inch vinyl discs, with each disc pressed on a different color vinyl. In addition, picture-disc versions of each single featured in the vinyl box set will be made available as standalone releases.

Released in April 1979, Voulez-Vous was ABBA's fifth straight #1 album in the band's native Sweden and also peaked at #19 on the Billboard 200. The record yielded two top-30 hits in the U.S., "Does Your Mother Know" and "Chiquitita," which reached #19 and #29, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100. Voulez-Vous eventually was certified gold for sales of more than 500,000 copies in the States.

The interesting tracks featured on the singles box set include a medley of the traditional American tunes "Pick a Bale of Cotton," "On Top of Old Smokey" and "Midnight Special," an extended dance remix of the song "Voulez-Vous," and the non-album single "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)."

Here's the track list of the Voulez-Vous two-LP set:

Side A

"As Good as New"

"Voulez-Vous"

Side B

"I Have a Dream"

"Angeleyes"

"The King Has Lost His Crown"

Side C

"Does Your Mother Know"

"If It Wasn't for the Nights"

Side D

"Chiquitita"

"Lovers (Live a Little Longer)"

"Kisses of Fire"

And here are the details of the discs featured in the Voulez-Vous: The Singles box set:

Single 1: "Summer Night City"/Medley: "Pick a Bale of Cotton"-"On Top of Old Smokey"-"Midnight Special"

Single 2: "Chiquitita"/"Lovelight"

Single 3: "Does Your Mother Know"/"Kisses of Fire"

Single 4: "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)"/"The King Has Lost His Crown"

Single 5: "I Have a Dream"/"Take a Chance on Me"

Single 6: "Voulez-Vous"/"Angeleyes"

Single 7: "Voulez-Vous (Extended Dance Remix)"/"If It Wasn't for the Nights"

