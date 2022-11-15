ABBA & Diana Ross earn Grammy nominations

CBS/Recording Academy

Last year, ABBA released Voyage, their first album in 40 years, and now, they are getting some Grammy love for it.

Nominees for the 65th annual Grammy Awards are out, with ABBA earning four nods, including two in the major categories: “Don’t Shut Me Down” is nominated for Record of the Year, and Voyage ﻿for Album of the Year. They also earned nods for Best Pop Vocal Album for Voyage and Best Pop/Duo Group performance for “Don’t Shut Me Down.”

Should they pick up a win in any category, it will be the Swedish band’s first-ever Grammy award. They received their first-ever nomination in 2021 for Record of the Year for the Voyage track “I Still Have Faith In You.”

Also receiving a Grammy nod this year is Diana Ross. Thank You, her first album of original material since 1999, was nominated for the Best Pop Traditional Vocal Album.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards air February 5 on CBS, live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

Record of the Year

“Don’t Shut Me Down,” ABBA

“Easy on Me,” Adele

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“The Heart, Pt. 5,” Kendrick Lamar

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

Album of the Year

Voyage, ABBA

30,Adele

Un Verano Si Tì,Bad Bunny

Renaissance, Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days,Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres, Coldplay

Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Special, Lizzo

Harry’s House,Harry Styles

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher, Michael Bublé

When Christmas Comes Around…, Kelly Clarkson

I Dream of Christmas (Extended), Norah Jones

Evergreen, Pentatonix

Thank You, Diana Ross

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Don’t Shut Me Down,” ABBA

“Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

“My Universe,” Coldplay & BTS

“I Like You (A Happier Song),” Post Malone & Doja Cat

“Unholy,” Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage, ABBA

30, Adele

Music Of The Spheres, Coldplay

Special, Lizzo

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

