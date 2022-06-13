ABBA jumps in on the TikTok “Angeleyes” fun

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

If you’re on TikTok, chances are you’ve been hearing a sped-up version of ABBA‘s “Angeleyes.” Influencers have been using the 1979 track to mourn the discontinued snacks, canceled shows, deceased actors and other figments from their past they miss to this day.

Now, ABBA is joining in on the fun, thanks to ﻿﻿Björn Ulvaeus, who understood the assignment of the trend. The video starts with him shooting a video selfie as the caption reads, “Those shoes went out of style decades ago… they’re never coming back.”

The video then jump cuts to a much younger Ulvaeus, who is rocking those classic 70s platform boots of every color, height and style. He captioned the post, “I didn’t choose the shoes, the shoes chose me!”

It also should be noted that, unlike the popular sped-up version that’s making the rounds on TikTok, Ulvaeus decided to sync his video to the original recording.

Fans are pouring into the comment section to declare that the best romantic couple in ABBA was Ulvaeus and his platform boots. Others told the legendary singer that the shoes are coming back into fashion. There were also pleas for the Swedish popstar to dust off his old boots and wear them with pride.

The “Angeleyes” trend has people showing off the people or things they sorely miss while soundtracked to the lyrics, “I keep thinking, ah-ah/ Sometimes when I’m lonely, I sit and think about him/ And it hurts to remember all the good times/ When I thought I could never live without him.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.