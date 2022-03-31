ABBA releasing box sets, picture-disc collections to celebrate opening of virtual concert experience in London

POLAR/Universal Music

ABBA Voyage, the concert experience featuring digital avatars of the Swedish pop icons’ four members, is set to open in London on May 27, and in celebration of the premiere, ABBA has announced plans to release a number of special audio collections.

Coinciding with the show’s premiere, career-encompassing 10-disc box sets featuring all nine ABBA studio albums, including 2021’s reunion project, Voyage, as well as a bonus disc of tracks that originally were only issued as singles, will be released May 27 on CD and vinyl.

Both collections — CD Album Box Set and Vinyl Album Box Set — feature the band’s classic eight original albums, spanning from 1973’s Ring Ring through 1981’s The Visitors, the aforementioned Voyage and the singles compilation, which is titled ABBA Tracks. The CD box set also comes with a 40-page booklet features information about the albums and a variety of photos. The LP set features discs pressed on 180-gram vinyl.

ABBA also will be releasing a limited-edition bundle featuring picture-disc versions of all of their studio albums on June 10. The collection will be available as a discounted eight-LP bundle featuring the group’s first eight albums and as a nine-disc set that adds a picture of Voyage. The picture discs also will be available for purchase individually.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, a new series of lyric videos was launched at ABBA’s YouTube channel that will eventually see clips for all of the songs from group’s classic ABBA Gold compilation premiering over the next 12 months. The first video, “Chiquitita,” debuted on March 18, while the second, “Waterloo,” premieres April 6.

The ABBA Voyage show will take place at the specially built ABBA Arena at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Visit ABBAVoyage.com for full details.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.