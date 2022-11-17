ABBA residency extended through November 2023

Credit: Baillie Walsh

Folks can’t seem to get enough of ABBA residency Voyage. It was just announced that there’s been such a high demand for tickets that the residency, which debuted in May, has been extended until November 2023.

The residency at Queen Elizabeth’s Olympic Park in London doesn’t actually feature the members of the Swedish group live. Instead it stars ABBAtar versions of the foursome — Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad — backed by live musicians.

Tickets for the new dates are on sale now.

The news comes just days after ABBA earned four Grammy nods, including two in the major categories: “Don’t Shut Me Down” is nominated for Record of the Year and Voyage﻿ for Album of the Year. They also earned nods for Best Pop Vocal Album for Voyage and Best Pop/Duo Group performance for “Don’t Shut Me Down.”

