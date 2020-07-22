ABBA To Release Five New Songs In 2021 As Reunion Is Delayed By Pandemic

ABBA is set to release five new songs in 2021. The Swedish group was due to release music in 2020, but we all know why that didn’t happen. During a recent podcast, ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus revealed new music on the way. Geoff Lloyd, who co-hosts the Reasons To Be Cheerful says that after talking with Ulvaeus while he quarantined on his island in the Stockholm archipelago, five songs have been recorded so far and Ulvaeus says the music will be released in 2021. It’s been over 26 years since ABBA released music, three unreleased songs made their way to ABBA fans in 1993 and 1994, however, their last studio album was released in 1982. What is your favorite song from ABBA?