Abba’s Bjorn Hints at Third “Mama Mia” Film

Abba star Bjorn Ulvaeus is hinting that a third “Mama Mia” film could actually happen.

According to Bjorn, a third installment of the film is being “looked into” and new music from the group could accompany the film.

To get “Mamma Mia” fans even more excited about the possible third movie, Bjorn revealed that fans just have to be patient to hear the new music.

Would you like to see a third “Mamma Mia” film?