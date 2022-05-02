ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus thinks “lots of artists are going to be studying” their digital Voyage concerts

Gustavo Valiente/Europa Press via Getty Images

ABBA is ready to embark on their first-of-its kind Voyage concert series, which will feature a digital version of the band on stage. Singer Björn Ulvaeus previewed the upcoming effort and admitted a lot is riding on its success.

Speaking to London’s Sunday Times, the Swedish pop legend opened up about ABBA coming together for the first time in 40 years, which saw them release the Grammy nominated album Voyage. Now, the group will perform a series of “revolutionary” concerts and Ulvaeus admits he is feeling the pressure.

“It’s an immense risk and most people I talk to don’t appreciate that,” he said. “They say, ‘Oh, it’ll be fine.’ Sometimes I wake up at four in the morning and think, ‘What the hell have we done?'”

ABBA Voyage, the concert experience featuring a performance by digital avatars of the band’s four members, accompanied by a 10-piece live band, will take place at the specially built ABBA Arena at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

“Lots of artists are going to be studying us, definitely,” Ulvaeus added. “I won’t name names, but I can think of a few.” He cryptically teased, “I wonder who’s going to be first. I couldn’t possibly comment.”

ABBA fans certainly have theories and will be sure to watch out for the famous faces who will be among the audience when the concert series kicks off on May 27.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.