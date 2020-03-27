Abbey Road Gets A Touch Up!

Now that more people are isolated due to the Coronavirus pandemic, cities are taking advantage of empty streets and giving their communities a facelift.

London’s famous Abbey Road received a fresh coat of paint. Westminster’s city council said that workers practiced social distancing and frequent hand washing while working.

The crosswalk made famous by a 1969 Beatles photoshoot is considered to be of historical importance in British heritage.

Is your city making improvements while there is less activity? Which Beatles album is better, Abbey Road or Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band?