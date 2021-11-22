ABC Bringing ‘A Very Boy Band Holiday’ Special Your Way

Boy, oh boy! ABC has announced they will be airing a new special next month called A Very Boy Band Holiday, featuring performances from members of *NSYNC, New Edition, New Kids On The Block, Boyz II Men, 98 Degrees, and O-Town. The show is set to air on December 6. ABC says the rundown of songs includes classic holiday songs plus *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone and Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris debuting a brand new holiday tune. Be honest – what’s a “boy band” song that you hate to admit that you sing along to every time you hear it?