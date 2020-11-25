ABC, Disney Parks ‘The Wonderful World Of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration’ Thanksgiving Night

The fifth annual “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” will air on Thanksgiving night on ABC. Derek and Julianne Hough will be hosting as well as singing and dancing in the show opener. Trevor Jackson from “Grown-ish” will be hosting from the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Disney will be showing performances from previous years including: Pentatonix 2019’s “Deck the Halls” Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell’s performance of “When We’re Together” in 2017 Jason Derulo performing “Silent Night” in 2017 Kelly Clarkson’s “Underneath The Tree” from 2016 Who are you most excited to see perform?