ABC Documentary On Queen + Adam Lambert To Air In April

Now that Freddie Mercury’s story has been told on the big screen in Bohemian Rhapsody, a new documentary will tell the story of Queen’s post-Freddie years. In April, ABC will air The Show Must Go On – The Queen + Adam Lambert Story, which tells the story of Queen continuing on after Mercury’s death in 1991, eventually joining up with former American Idol finalist Lambert in 2012 and touring the world. Famous names like Simon Cowell, Rami Malek, and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins all appear in the documentary. Queen + Adam Lambert were just seen performing at the Oscars, and will head out on a sold-out North American tour shortly after The Show Must Go On airs on April 29th. What do you think of Queen + Adam Lambert? Is Lambert a worthy successor to Mercury? What’s your favorite ‘rock doc’?