ABC Renews Full Summer Game Show Slate

ABC is already thinking about Summer as they announce their lineup for Summer Fun & Games. $100,000 Pyramid (host and producer Michael Strahan), Card Sharks, Celebrity Family Feud, Match Game (host and producer Alec Baldwin), Press Your Luck, To Tell The Truth (host and producer Anthony Anderson) have all been renewed for the Summer. The Summer lineup has proven to do very well for the network landing them in the #1 spot many nights. What is your favorite game show? Who is your favorite game show host of all-time?