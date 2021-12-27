ABC Still Moving Forward With Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

ABC is still planning to go forward with Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest – for now, at least.

Despite other networks like Fox dropping their Times Square broadcasts, ABC’s longstanding New Year’s special is still a go – and marking its 50th anniversary.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio says the Times Square ball drop will still happen, but with tighter restrictions and fewer people.

LL Cool J, Journey, and Chloe are among the celebrities booked to perform during this year’s show.

Do you think the broadcast will be cancelled between now and Friday? What are your New Year’s plans?