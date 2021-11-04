ABC’s ‘Queen Family Singalong’ airs tonight, featuring Queen singer Adam Lambert and many more stars

ABC

The latest installment of ABC’s Family Singalong franchise airs tonight. The Queen Family Singalong pays tribute to the iconic British rock group via songs belted out by a variety of music stars, including the band’s current lead singer, Adam Lambert.

Sharing some details about the special, Lambert says, “[Y]ou’re going to hear Queen songs in new and different ways that you’ve not heard them before, sung by some of your favorites and I think there’s a lotta surprises in there as well. I’m really happy to be a part of it and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Lambert will be featured singing “Show Must Go On” on the special, which is hosted by former Glee star Darren Criss. Other artists who will perform on the show include Fall Out Boy, former Alice Cooper guitarist Orianthi, Alessia Cara, Jimmie Allen, Miss Piggy, JoJo Siwa, OneRepublic and Pentatonix.

Previous installments of ABC’s Singalong specials have focused on Disney music, so perhaps it’s not surprising that the Queen-themed show also will feature the casts of the Broadway productions of Disney’s The Lion King and Aladdin.

The Queen Family Singalong airs tonight at 8 p.m ET on ABC.

Here’s a select list of performances from the special:

Adam Lambert –- “The Show Must Go On”

Derek Hough featuring Alexander Jean -– “Another One Bites the Dust”

Fall Out Boy -– “Under Pressure”

Jimmie Allen featuring Miss Piggy -– “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”

JoJo Siwa and Orianthi -– “We Will Rock You”

OneRepublic -– “We Are the Champions”

Pentatonix –- “Somebody to Love”

The casts of Disney’s The Lion King and Aladdin — “Don’t Stop Me Now”

Alessia Cara — “We Are the Champions”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.