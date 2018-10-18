Abducted child found in FL

Tuesday, authorities recovered a child in Florida who reportedly was abducted by his mother in Massachusetts two years ago.

Christina Hale,40, was arrested as a fugitive for an out-of-state kidnapping charge.

Hale fled Webster, Massachusetts, with her now-5-year-old son after a court in that state awarded full custody to the child’s father in September 2016, according to police.

Deputies began investigating the family home in Orange County, Florida after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recently received a tip about Hale and alerted local authorities.

Shortly after Hale’s arrest, the child reunited with his father, who lives in Massachusetts.

Hale remains jailed in Florida.

