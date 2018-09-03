About 10 people shot after gunfire at San Bernardino, CA apartment complex

According to Fox News, about ten people were shot after an unidentified suspect opened fire at an apartment complex in San Bernardino, CA.

Three people are reportedly in critical condition.

FOX NEWS ALERT: At least 10 people shot after gunfire erupts overnight at an apartment complex in San Bernardino, CA pic.twitter.com/Ss3qTIhJbF — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) September 3, 2018

In 2015, fourteen people were killed in a terror attack in San Bernardino.

