About 10 people shot after gunfire at San Bernardino, CA apartment complex

According to Fox News, about ten people were shot after an unidentified suspect opened fire at an apartment complex in San Bernardino, CA.

Three people are reportedly in critical condition.

In 2015, fourteen people were killed in a terror attack in San Bernardino.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

