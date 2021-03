In this adaptation of David Mamet’s hit 1974 off-Broadway play “Sexual Perversity in Chicago,” Danny (Rob Lowe) and Bernie (James Belushi) are a couple of single guys who live in the Windy City and struggle to balance their desire for sex with the possibility of love. When Danny meets cute Debbie (Demi Moore) at a bar the friends frequent in Chicago’s luxurious Gold Coast, the two start a sexually-charged courtship that leaves jangled nerves and questioned motives all around.