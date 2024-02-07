Absolut Debuts Bottled Cocktails

Absolut Vodka is expanding its ready-to-serve line with two new bottled cocktails.

Absolut Cocktails each contain five servings per bottle and come in Vodka Mojito and Raspberry Lemonade.

The bottled cocktails join the brand’s canned range, which launched in 2023 and includes Espresso Martini, Passionfruit Martini and Strawberry Spritz.

The cocktails have an ABV of 15% and each bottle retails for $18.99.

Get them in select stores nationwide.

