AC/DC, Bruce Springsteen among 2021 ‘Billboard’ Music Awards nominees

Credit: Josh Cheuse

AC/DC and Bruce Springsteen are among the nominees for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Both artists received nods for the Top Rock Album honor. AC/DC’s comeback effort, Power Up, and The Boss’ Letter to You will compete against Machine Gun Kelly‘s Tickets to My Downfall, Glass Animals‘ Dreamland and Miley Cyrus‘ Plastic Hearts, the latter of which includes guest appearances by Joan Jett and Billy Idol.

AC/DC also has been nominated for two other awards: Top Rock Artist and Top Duo/Group.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will air May 23 on NBC. The winners will be decided by various Billboard chart data, including album and song sales, streaming and radio airplay, measured from March 21, 2020 through April 3, 2021.

For the full list of nominees, visit Billboard.com.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.