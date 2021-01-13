AC/DC debuts no-frills video for "Realize"

Credit: Josh Cheuse

AC/DC has premiered the video for “Realize,” a track off the band’s new album, Power Up.

The no-frills, black-and-white clip showcases the rock legends performing on a sparse sound stage while surrounded by stacks of Marshall amps. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

“Realize” is the third Power Up song to get a video, following “Demon Fire” and lead single “Shot in the Dark.”

Power Up, the long-awaited follow-up to 2014’s Rock or Bust, was released last November. It was recorded by the surviving members of the classic AC/DC Back in Black lineup as a tribute to the late Malcolm Young, who died in 2017.

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.