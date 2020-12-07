AC/DC dropping "Demon Fire" video this week

Credit: Josh Cheuse

AC/DC is dropping a new video this week.

The classic rockers will premiere the visual for “Demon Fire” on Wednesday, December 9, at 10 a.m. ET.

“Demon Fire” is a track off AC/DC’s much-anticipated new album, Power Up, which was recorded by the surviving members of the band’s classic Back in Black lineup. The record, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 following its release in November, is described as a tribute to late guitarist Malcolm Young, who died in 2017.

Power Up also features the lead single “Shot in the Dark,” which currently sits at number one on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.