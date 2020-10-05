AC/DC dropping new single "Shot in the Dark" on Wednesday

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

AC/DC‘s new single “Shot in the Dark” is dropping this week.

The track, which the rock legends started teasing last week, will arrive at the stroke of midnight, East Coast time, on Wednesday, October 7. You can check out a new, 17-second clip of the “Shot in the Dark” streaming now on YouTube.

“Shot in the Dark” is the lead single from AC/DC’s upcoming album, thought to be titled Power Up, the follow-up to 2014’s Rock or Bust.

The new material was recorded with the surviving members of AC/DC’s classic Back in Black album — guitarist Angus Young, vocalist Brian Johnson, bassist Cliff Williams and drummer Phil Rudd — plus guitarist Stevie Young, nephew of Angus and the late Malcolm Young. Johnson, Williams and Rudd are all back in the band after previously exiting the group for health reasons, retirement and legal issues, respectively.

In related news, AC/DC’s longtime engineer, Mike Fraser, revealed in an interview with The AC/DCFans.Net Podcast that the upcoming album includes riffs that Angus and Malcolm wrote together prior to Malcolm’s death in 2017.

“[Angus] and Malcolm had written tons of songs before Mal got sick and eventually passed away,” Fraser says. “So he’s got a whole treasure trove of ideas and riffs and all that.”

By Josh Johnson

