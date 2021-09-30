AC/DC electrifies the ‘﻿Mona Lisa’﻿ in new “Through the Mists of Time” video

Credit: Josh Cheuse

AC/DC‘s new “Through the Mists of Time” video certainly lives up to its name.

The clip opens up on an ancient Greek, Parthenon-type building filled with legendary paintings such as the Mona Lisa. Being that this is a rock video for one of the hardest rocking bands on the planet, the museum is filled with amps that shoot electricity through Leonardo da Vinci‘s masterpiece.

Towards the middle, the video transitions into a history of AC/DC themselves, showcasing all sorts of archival photos and videos. There’s a particular focus on late members Malcolm Young and Bon Scott, who passed away in 2017 and 1980, respectively.

The video ends with a Sistine Chapel-esque painting of AC/DC rocking out on the ceiling.

You can watch the “Through the Mists of Time” video streaming now on YouTube.

﻿﻿”Through the Mists of Time” appears on AC/DC’s comeback album ﻿Power Up﻿, which was released last November. It reunites the surviving members of the band’s classic ﻿Back in Black ﻿lineup, and is dedicated to Malcolm.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.