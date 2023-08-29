AC/DC For Super Bowl Half Time Show?! 🤘

Rock . . . and I’m talking real, honest-to-God rock and roll . . . has been absent from the Super Bowl Halftime Show since 2010, when The Who took the stage. It’s overdue.

But assuming that it makes its return in February, who should get the gig? Well, the game is being played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and Governor Joe Lombardo has an idea.

At a recent press conference for the Super Bowl Host Committee, he was asked who should play the Halftime Show, and he replied, quote, “AC/DC! . . . I’m serious. Bring ’em back.”

Other rock acts who’ve done the show, either by themselves or as part of an ensemble, include the Rolling Stones, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, ZZ Top, Paul McCartney, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Aerosmith, Slash, and Kid Rock.

(Loudwire)