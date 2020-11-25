AC/DC launches apparel line with LA Pop Art

LA Pop Art

AC/DC has launched a new apparel line in collaboration with LA Pop Art, a company known for its “word art” designs.

The fully licensed collection includes t-shirts, sweatshirts and tank tops, all branded with LA Pop Art’s take on AC/DC’s famous logo, which was “recreated…using the titles of AC/DC’s biggest hits as well as some of the iconic imagery that has defined the incredible career of one of the greatest rock bands of all time.”

“This one-of-a-kind design is a must-have for any AC/DC fan, especially on the heels of the new Power Up album release, a beautiful tribute to the late, great Malcolm Young,” says Joseph Leibovic, LA Pop Art company founder.

To order your own, visit LAPopArt.com.

Power Up, which reunites the surviving members of AC/DC’s classic Back in Black lineup, is out now.

By Josh Johnson

