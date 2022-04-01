AC/DC, Paul McCartney among artists competing for multiple Grammy Awards this Sunday

CBS

After being postponed from January 31, the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony finally takes place this Sunday. Here’s a rundown of many of the veteran artists who will vie for honors:

AC/DC was nominated for three Grammys, while Paul McCartney received two nods.

The Australian hard rockers and the former Beatles legend both will compete for the Best Rock Album prize, for Power Up and McCartney III, respectively.

AC/DC also was nominated for the Best Rock Performance honor for “Shot in the Dark,” while the song’s video scored a nod in the Best Music Video category. McCartney also is in the running for Best Rock Song, for “Find My Way” from McCartney III.

Other veteran artists receiving Grammy nominations this year include ABBA, Jackson Browne, Los Lobos, Police drummer Stewart Copeland, Carole King, Steve Cropper and ex-Talking Heads frontman David Byrne.

ABBA is up for the Record of the Year for their new song “I Still Have Faith in You.” Browne and Los Lobos will vie for the Best Americana Album trophy for their respective records Downhill from Everywhere and Native Sons.

Copeland’s collaborative album with Ricky Kej, Divine Tides, is nominated for Best New Age Album. King received a Best Song Written for Visual Media nod for “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” which she co-wrote for the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect.

Cropper’s Fire It Up will compete for the Best Contemporary Blues Album honor.

Check out the full list of nominees at Grammy.com.

The Grammys airs live from Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, although many winners will be announced during the “Premiere Ceremony” event, which begins at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be streamed on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and on Live.Grammy.com.

