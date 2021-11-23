AC/DC, Paul McCartney score multiple nominations for 2022 Grammy Awards

CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards were announced today, and among the veteran artists in the running for multiple trophies next year are AC/DC and Paul McCartney.

The Australian hard rockers and the former Beatles legend both will compete for the Best Rock Album prize, for Power Up and McCartney III, respectively.

AC/DC also was nominated for the Best Rock Performance honor for “Shot in the Dark,” while the video for the track scored a nod in the Best Music Video category. McCartney also is in the running for Best Rock Song, for the McCartney III track “Find My Way.”

Other veteran artists receiving Grammy nominations this year include ABBA, Jackson Browne, Los Lobos, Police drummer Stewart Copeland, Carole King, Steve Cropper, ex-Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, the late Jimi Hendrix, Joni Mitchell and the late Prince.

ABBA is up for the Record of the Year for their new song “I Still Have Faith in You.” Browne and Los Lobos will vie for the Best Americana Album trophy for their respective records Downhill from Everywhere and Native Sons.

Copeland’s collaborative album with Ricky Kej, Divine Tides, is nominated for Best New Age Album. King received a Best Song Written for Visual Media nod for “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” which she co-wrote with Jennifer Hudson and Jamie Hartman for the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect.

Cropper’s Fire It Up will compete for the Best Contemporary Blues Album honor.

Among the Best Music Film nominees are David Byrne’s American Utopia and Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui, while potential honorees for Best Historical Album include the Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1 box set and the deluxe reissue of Prince’s Sign o’ the Times.

Check out the full list of nominees at Grammy.com.

The 2022 Grammys will take place Monday, January 31.

