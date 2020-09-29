AC/DC posts new images and graphics online referring to something called "Power Up"

Brill/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Get ready to “power up,” AC/DC fans! The Australian rock legends appear to be preparing for a big announcement, judging by some new changes at the band’s official website and social media pages.

If you visit ACDC.com, the URL automatically changes to pwrup.acdc.com, and the home page displays a new animated graphic showing a red neon-light version of the lightning bolt featured in the band’s logo.

The image also depicts a series of cables plugged into the back of an amplifier, a link to the group’s online store, and a link marked “Power Up” that when clicked allows you to submit your name, email address and other details to receive info regarding whatever “Power Up” may be.

Of course, if recent rumors and unofficial reports are true, AC/DC is preparing to release a new album created by the four surviving members of of the band’s Back in Black lineup — lead guitarist Angus Young, singer Brian Johnson, bassist Cliff Williams and drummer Phil Rudd — plus rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, and built around unreleased archival recordings featuring late AC/DC co-founder Malcolm Young.

Meanwhile, AC/DC’s social media sites all have new posts featuring brief video clips showing the red-neon lightning bolt lighting up.

Stay tuned!

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.