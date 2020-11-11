AC/DC premieres new 'Power Up' song, "Realize"

AC/DC has dropped a second new song from the band’s upcoming album, Power Up.
The track, which is titled “Realize,” follows in the same classic AC/DC footsteps tread by lead Power Up single “Shot in the Dark.” You can download “Realize” now via digital outlets.
Along with “Shot in the Dark” and “Realize,” AC/DC has also shared a brief clip of another Power Up cut, “Demon Fire.”
Power Up, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2014’s Rock or Bust, is due out this Friday, November 13. It was recorded by the surviving members of AC/DC’s classic Back in Black lineup — guitarist Angus Young, vocalist Brian Johnson, bassist Cliff Williams and drummer Phil Rudd — plus guitarist Stevie Young, nephew of Angus and the late Malcolm Young.
The record is a tribute to Malcolm, who died in 2017 at age 64.
Meanwhile, “Shot in the Dark” has shot to the top of Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs chart. AC/DC has led the ranking, which launched in 1981, four times previously, most recently with “Rock ‘n’ Roll Train” in 2008.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.