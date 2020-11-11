AC/DC premieres new 'Power Up' song, "Realize"

Credit: Josh Cheuse

AC/DC has dropped a second new song from the band’s upcoming album, Power Up.

The track, which is titled “Realize,” follows in the same classic AC/DC footsteps tread by lead Power Up single “Shot in the Dark.” You can download “Realize” now via digital outlets.

Along with “Shot in the Dark” and “Realize,” AC/DC has also shared a brief clip of another Power Up cut, “Demon Fire.”

Power Up, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2014’s Rock or Bust, is due out this Friday, November 13. It was recorded by the surviving members of AC/DC’s classic Back in Black lineup — guitarist Angus Young, vocalist Brian Johnson, bassist Cliff Williams and drummer Phil Rudd — plus guitarist Stevie Young, nephew of Angus and the late Malcolm Young.

The record is a tribute to Malcolm, who died in 2017 at age 64.

Meanwhile, “Shot in the Dark” has shot to the top of Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs chart. AC/DC has led the ranking, which launched in 1981, four times previously, most recently with “Rock ‘n’ Roll Train” in 2008.

