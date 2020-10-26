AC/DC premieres video for 'Power Up' single, "Shot in the Dark"

Credit: Josh Cheuse

AC/DC has premiered the video for “Shot in the Dark,” the lead single from the band’s much-anticipated new album, Power Up.

The clip gives us our first glimpse of the reunited Back in Black lineup — guitarist Angus Young, vocalist Brian Johnson, bassist Cliff Williams and drummer Phil Rudd, plus guitarist Stevie Young, nephew of Angus and the late Malcolm Young — performing together. It features close-up shots of each member, in between footage of the band rocking out on a red neon-lit stage.

You can watch the “Shot in the Dark” video streaming now on YouTube.

Along with the video, AC/DC also shared a conversation between guitarist Angus, Johnson and Williams and the band’s longtime director, David Mallet, about their favorite videos that they made together. Mallett also reveals that the shot in “Shot in the Dark” of Angus’ solo, which was filmed using a small camera mounted to his guitar, was a nod to the classic “Thunderstruck” video.

Power Up, the follow-up to 2014’s Rock or Bust, is due out November 13.

By Josh Johnson

