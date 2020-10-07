AC/DC releases new song Shot in the Dark, featuring classic lineup

Bill Tompkins/Getty Images

AC/DC‘s new single “Shot in the Dark” dropped at the stroke of midnight on Wednesday.

The new song is from the band’s upcoming album, Power Up, recorded with the surviving members of AC/DC’s classic Back in Black album — guitarist Angus Young, vocalist Brian Johnson, bassist Cliff Williams and drummer Phil Rudd — plus guitarist Stevie Young, nephew of Angus and the late Malcolm Young. Johnson, Williams and Rudd are all back in the band after previously exiting the group for health reasons, retirement and legal issues, respectively.

The album is a tribute to Malcom, who died in 2017.

The track listing for Power Up is as follows:

01 Realize

02 Rejection

03 Shot In The Dark

04 Through The Mists Of Time

05 Kick You When You’re Down

06 Witch’s Spell

07 Demon Fire

08 Wild Reputation

09 No Man’s Land

10 Systems Down

11 Money Shot

12 Code Red

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.