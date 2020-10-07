AC/DC releases new song Shot in the Dark, featuring classic lineup

AC/DC‘s new single “Shot in the Dark” dropped at the stroke of midnight on Wednesday.
The new song is from the band’s upcoming album, Power Up, recorded with the surviving members of AC/DC’s classic Back in Black album — guitarist Angus Young, vocalist Brian Johnson, bassist Cliff Williams and drummer Phil Rudd — plus guitarist Stevie Young, nephew of Angus and the late Malcolm Young. Johnson, Williams and Rudd are all back in the band after previously exiting the group for health reasons, retirement and legal issues, respectively.
The album is a tribute to Malcom, who died in 2017.
The track listing for Power Up is as follows:
01 Realize
02 Rejection
03 Shot In The Dark
04 Through The Mists Of Time
05 Kick You When You’re Down
06 Witch’s Spell
07 Demon Fire
08 Wild Reputation
09 No Man’s Land
10 Systems Down
11 Money Shot
12 Code Red
