AC/DC rides the "Highway to Hell" with new "Demon Fire" video

Credit: Josh Cheuse

AC/DC has premiered the video for “Demon Fire,” a track off the band’s new album, Power Up.

The animated clip follows a mysterious figure driving a muscle car down a never-ending road filled with demons and other hellish sights. The road is dotted with billboards referencing AC/DC and Power Up, including one that reads, “This one’s for Mal,” apparently referring to the late guitarist Malcolm Young.

You can watch the “Demon Fire” video streaming now on YouTube.

Power Up was recorded by the surviving members of AC/DC’s classic Back in Black lineup. The record, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 following its release in November, is described as a tribute to Malcolm, who died in 2017.

Power Up also features the lead single “Shot in the Dark,” which currently sits at number one on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.