AC/DC rocks a crystal ball in new “Witch’s Spell” video

Credit: Josh Cheuse

AC/DC has premiered the video for “Witch’s Spell,” a track off the band’s new album, Power Up.

The clip lives up to its the song’s title, as it finds the “Back in Black” rockers trapped inside a magical being’s crystal ball. Given their many trips to and from Hell over the years, the band members don’t seem too fazed by the situation, as they continue to rock out while stuck within a cloudy globe of glass.

You can watch the “Witch’s Spell” video streaming now on YouTube.

“Witch’s Spell” is the fourth Power Up tune to get a video, following lead single “Shot in the Dark,” plus “Demon Fire” and “Realize.”

Power Up, the first AC/DC album since 2014’s Rock or Bust, was released last November. The record reunites the surviving members of the band’s classic Back in Black lineup, and pays tribute to founding guitarist Malcolm Young, who died in 2017.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.