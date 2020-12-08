AC/DC shares trailer for upcoming "Demon Fire" video

Credit: Josh Cheuse

AC/DC has shared a new trailer teasing the upcoming video for “Demon Fire,” a track off the band’s comeback album, Power Up.

The clip features a mysterious figure driving a muscle car down the road, leading up to an exit labeled “Hell.” A literal “Highway to Hell,” if you will.

You can watch the teaser streaming now on YouTube. The full video is set to premiere Wednesday, December 9, at 10 a.m ET.

Power Up was recorded by the surviving members of AC/DC’s classic Back in Black lineup. The record, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 following its release in November, is described as a tribute to late guitarist Malcolm Young, who died in 2017.

Power Up also features the lead single “Shot in the Dark,” which currently sits at number one on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

By Josh Johnson

