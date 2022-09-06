AC/DC Singer Brian Johnson Finally Releases Autobiography Next Month

On October 13, 2022, Brian Johnson, the legendary frontman of AC/DC, will release his long-anticipated autobiography, “The Lives Of Brian”—one year later than originally expected.

“Brian’s memoir captures an unforgettable moment in rock history,” according to an editor for Dey Street Books.

Following the passing of the band’s previous lead singer, Bon Scott, Johnson joined AC/DC in 1980.

The band’s debut record, “Back In Black,” went on to become the biggest-selling rock album of all time.

He was forced to leave the band in 2016 after being diagnosed with hearing loss, ending a quarter-century of platinum albums and record-breaking tours, but triumphantly returned in 2020 with the release of “Power Up,” which reached No. 1 in 21 countries.

Will you be reading Johnson’s autobiography?