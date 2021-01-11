AC/DC teases "Realize" video arriving this week

Credit: Josh Cheuse

AC/DC is releasing a new video this week.

The rock legends will premiere the visual for “Realize” — the opening track off the band’s new album, Power Up — on Wednesday, January 13, at 10 a.m. ET. You can check out a black-and-white teaser still from the clip now on AC/DC’s Twitter.

“Realize” will be the third Power Up song to get a video, following “Demon Fire” and lead single “Shot in the Dark.”

Power Up, the long-awaited follow-up to 2014’s Rock or Bust, was released last November. It was recorded by the surviving members of the classic AC/DC Back in Black lineup as a tribute to the late Malcolm Young, who died in 2017.

By Josh Johnson

