AC/DC teases “Through the Mists of Time” video

Credit: Josh Cheuse

Get ready to travel “Through the Mists of Time” with AC/DC.

The rock legends are set to premiere the video for the song — a cut off their 2020 comeback album, Power Up — this Thursday, September 30, at 10 a.m. ET.

Judging by a preview clip, the “Through the Mists of Time” video will be living up to its title with references to AC/DC’s history. For example, the beginning features a shot of the cannon from the cover of 1981’s For Those About to Rock We Salute You album.

“Through the Mists of Time” will be the fifth Power Up track to get a video, following lead single “Shot in the Dark,” “Demon Fire,” “Realize” and “Witch’s Spell.”

Power Up, which was released last November, is the first AC/DC album in six years. It reunites the surviving members of the band’s classic Back in Black lineup and pays tribute to founding guitarist Malcolm Young, who died in 2017.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.