AC/DC teases “Witch’s Spell” video, premiering Wednesday

AC/DC is casting a “Spell” this week.

The rock legends have announced the video premiere for “Witch’s Spell,” a track off their new album, Power Up. It’ll drop this Wednesday, June 9, at 10 a.m. ET.

Judging by a teaser clip, streaming now on YouTube, the video takes place in reddish environment filled with rocks, which shouldn’t be too surprising, given AC/DC’s many dalliances with Hell over the past half-century.

“Witch’s Spell” will be the fourth Power Up track to get a video, following lead single “Shot in the Dark,” plus “Demon Fire” and “Realize.”

Power Up, the first AC/DC album since 2014’s Rock or Bust, was released last November. The record reunites the surviving members of the band’s classic Back in Black lineup, and pays tribute to founding guitarist Malcolm Young, who died in 2017.

