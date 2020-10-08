AC/DC's Angus Young says he thinks late brother Malcolm "would be proud" of band's new album, 'Power Up'

Credit: Josh Cheuse

AC/DC announced plans on Wednesday to release a new studio album called Power Up on November 13, and also debuted the first song from the record, “Shot in the Dark.”

The album is considered a tribute to co-founding AC/DC rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young, who died of dementia in 2017. Power Up was created using unrecorded songs that Malcolm co-wrote with his brother, AC/DC lead guitarist Angus Young.

“I think [Malcolm] would be proud of the job we’ve done for him,” Angus tells USA Today about the album. “Even the title we give it, Power Up, pretty much sums him up, too. When he put on that guitar, he was one big guitar. To put it this way: When he played guitar, it sounded like there were two people playing.”

To record Power Up, Angus gathered the surviving members of the Back in Black lineup — himself, singer Brian Johnson, bassist Cliff Williams and drummer Phil Rudd — along with Stevie Young, Angus and Malcolm’s nephew, who took over for Malcolm on rhythm guitar in 2014.

“I had a lot of material together and our management was wondering if we were thinking about a new album,” Angus explains to USA Today. “So it was a case of contacting everyone to see if we’d all be on board.”

Regarding the first single from Power Up, “Shot in the Dark,” Angus describes it as “a good rock ‘n’ roll track with a good hooky chorus.” He adds, “You hear it straight away and you know that’s AC/DC.”

Johnson tells USA Today that he thinks “A Shot in the Dark” is one of many “good singles” on Power Up. “I think that’s why the album is such a hottie,” he adds.

Power Up is available for pre-order now.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.