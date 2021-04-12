AC/DC’s Brian Johnson releasing new memoir, ‘The Lives of Brian,’ in October

Dey Street Books

AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson will share the story of his journey from growing up in a working-class town in northern England to singing for one of the world’s biggest rock band in a new autobiography, called The Lives of Brian: AC/DC, Me, and the Making of Back in Black, that will be published on October 26.

Johnson has posted a video trailer for the memoir on his official website, YouTube channel and social media sites, along with a note that reads, “I’ve had some long nights and some great nights, bad days and a lot of good ones. I’ve gone from choirboy to rock ‘n’ roll singer, and now I’ve gone and written a bloody book about it…”

According to a description of the book posted at HarperCollins.com, The Lives of Brian will follow Johnson’s life from his formative years in Newcastle Upon Tyne, U.K., to his experiences fronting the local glam-rock band Geordie and, after that group’s breakup, to being hired by AC/DC in 1980 to replace their late singer Bon Scott.

Johnson will share stories about the making of his first album with AC/DC, the landmark Back in Black, and his adventures of touring behind what has become one of the most beloved and best-selling rock records of all time.

You can pre-order The Lives of Brian now.

Johnson, who’s also a well-known car-racing enthusiast, previously wrote a book called Rockers and Rollers: A Full-Throttle Memoir that was published in 2009, and that focused on his passion for fast cars.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

