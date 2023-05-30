AC/DC’s Brian Johnson shares “eagerness” to get back onstage

Jason Squires/WireImage

AC/DC is one of the big-name rock acts set to headline the upcoming Power Trip festival in Indio, California, and it sounds like they’re raring to go.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers never got to tour behind their 2020 album, Power Up, because of the COVID-19 lockdowns, and frontman Brian Johnson says they can’t wait to finally get to play it live.

“I’m so excited because three years ago we did get together (before) ‘Power Up’ the album came out,” he tells the Fuelling Around podcast. “We started to rehearse in Amsterdam. Phil (Rudd) was back on drums … Honestly, I’ve never heard the band so tight.”

And it sounds like Power Trip may be just the beginning, with Johnson noting, “The most important thing about it all is the eagerness we all feel, the juices are running again.”

As for the festival itself, Johnson says, “I think it’s just a statement to say that rock ‘n’ roll is a legitimate form of music.” The lineup includes Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool and Iron Maiden.

“It’s going to be in a beautiful valley, near Coachella, but I don’t get involved in that kind of thing,” he says. “I just like to turn up, get up and just rock my little socks off until I drop.”

Power Trip is going down October 6 to 8 in Indio, California. Tickets are on sale now.

